Doctor murder: App cab drivers stage protest rally in Kolkata, actors hold sit-in

Kolkata, Aug 24 (PTI) A section of drivers of app-based cab services in Kolkata on Saturday took out a rally in protest against the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at a state-run hospital in the city.

Members of the Bengali film industry under the aegis of the West Bengal Motion Picture Artists Forum also assembled in Tollygunge area in the southern part of the city on the same issue.

Around 300 drivers participated in the rally from Rashbehari Crossing to Esplanade with some walking the stretch and some following with cars in the protest march organised by Leftist trade union CITU.

The drivers put up boards with messages displayed on the dashboard of the vehicles while some put up red flags on the cars.

Nakul Sau, vice president of CITU's app cab state unit, said, "Drivers and owners of various app cabs, cutting across political affiliations, took part in the rally by suspending their trips for two hours. We demand speedy justice for the sister who was tortured and murdered at her workplace. We demand strictest punishment for all those involved in the heinous crime." "All the app cab drivers have been shattered by the incident. So many women passengers take our vehicles alone or with family. We demand a safe and secure environment for them," he added.

Several actors, including Dev, Paoli Dam, Rituparna Sengupta and Tanushree Chakraborty, participated in the sit-in organised by the artists' forum in Tollygunge area.

“We demand the safety of women and exemplary punishment of all the perpetrators of the heinous crime at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital. Sadly we are yet to feel reassured by the steps taken by the administration,” Dam told reporters.

Meanwhile, over 200 alumni of Jadavpur University took out a rally from the varsity's main gate to Golpark, demanding a speedy investigation into the case, arrest of those involved in the murder of the postgraduate trainee doctor and a fast-track trial.

On August 9, the police recovered the body of the woman trainee doctor from the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

A civic volunteer was arrested the next day for his alleged involvement in the crime.