Doctor murder: BJP activists stage protests at police stations across Bengal

Kolkata, Aug 23 (PTI) BJP activists on Friday gheraoed police stations across West Bengal, raising slogans and blocking the entrances of the premises for hours in protest against the rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor at a state-run hospital in Kolkata.

In Purba Medinipur district, over 500 BJP workers, many of them women, stormed into Nandigram police station, breaking through barricades and jostled with personnel of state police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her alleged failure in ensuring the safety of women health workers.

The protesters raised slogans inside the police station for some time, before exiting the premises, a police officer said, adding the RAF and policemen present at the spot did not take further action to prevent the situation from escalating.

The gates of the police station were later locked for some time, the official said.

The BJP activists also blocked the thoroughfare in front of the police station before dispersing.

Nandigram, which was the epicentre of TMC's anti-land acquisition movement of 2007-08, is the turf of Suvendu Adhikari, who jumped the ship from the ruling party in the state to the BJP in 2020 and won the assembly segment in the 2021 polls by defeating Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

BJP supporters also staged gherao agitations at Chinsurah, Siuri, New Jalpaiguri, Bankura, Midnapore and Barabani police stations, among other places.

The protesters, who assembled before the police stations in large numbers, raised slogans such as: "We have one point demand, the CM should resign".

Police had a trying time in preventing the agitators from entering other police stations.

BJP activists tried to break police cordon at Mathabhanga police station in Coochbehar district but were thwarted by the security forces.

The protests were organised as part of a statewide 'thana gherao' programme over the issue.

Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh, who led the demonstration in Midnapore, said, "This government has lost all right to remain in office." Adhikari had on Thursday said that the gherao agitations would be "democratic and non-violent", and would voice people's disenchantment with the ruling party in the state on the issue of women's safety.