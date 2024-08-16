Doctor murder: BJP's Anil Antony demands resignation of Mamata

Guwahati, Aug 16 (PTI) BJP's national spokesperson Anil Antony on Friday demanded the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for a "complete breakdown of law and order" and an "increasing number of heinous crimes against women" in the state.

West Bengal deserves freedom from anarchy and misgovernance, Antony said at a press conference here, adding good governance, development and guaranteed security and safety for women in particular and residents in general must be ensured.

"West Bengal has a woman chief minister but women are not safe and their rights are being violated in the state, be it Sandeshkhali, Chopra or Kolkata.

"These recurring incidents are a clear pointer to the deteriorating law and order in the state. The chief minister must resign immediately," the BJP leader demanded.

Describing the rape and murder of a woman postgraduate trainee doctor in state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata as ''horrifying'', Antony said the episode has shaken the conscience of the entire student community and doctors across the country.

Silent marches and protests are happening in solidarity with the victim and her family across India, from Delhi to Kerala, Maharashtra and various parts of West Bengal and even abroad, he said.

''The chief minister delayed the transfer of the case to CBI by several days and thereby failed to ensure a proper investigation of the crime scene. This delay has resulted in the tampering and destruction of crucial evidence," he alleged.

Instead of initiating a probe, police resorted to protecting the principal and college authorities in question and effectively destroyed the evidence, he alleged.

Welcoming the decision of the Calcutta High Court for CBI inquiry, Antony pressed for a quick and thorough investigation.

"As a responsible political party, Bharatiya Janata Party stands in solidarity with the victim's family," he added.

The BJP national spokesperson alleged that the Congress and INDIA bloc leaders have always politicised issues in BJP-ruled states, but have "suddenly gone mute" on non-BJP ruled states like West Bengal.

"When will Priyanka Gandhi realise that simply slogans like 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon' are not enough? Is the self-proclaimed 'Jan Nayak' Rahul Gandhi deliberately choosing to ignore the violations against women's rights?" Antony asked.

Meanwhile, Assam BJP Mahila Morcha held a candle-light vigil and a silent protest against "deteriorating law and order" in West Bengal in the wake of the rape and murder. PTI DG DG ACD