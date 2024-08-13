Doctor murder case: CBI take documents from police following HC order

Kolkata, Aug 13 (PTI) Two CBI officers on Tuesday evening went to the Tala Police Station in Kolkata and took documents related to the Kolkata Police's investigation into the rape and murder of a woman doctor inside a hospital here, an officer said.

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered the transfer of probe into the rape and murder of the doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital from the Kolkata Police to the CBI.

The court directed the city police to hand over the case diary to the central probe agency by this evening, and all other documents by 10 am on Wednesday.

"They have taken documents and papers related to the case. We will cooperate with them in all possible forms," the police officer said.

Asked when would the arrested accused be handed over to the central agency officers, the IPS officer said that they were waiting for a communication from their end.

The body of the woman doctor was found in a seminar hall at the hospital on Friday morning, and a civic volunteer was arrested on Saturday in connection with the crime. PTI SCH NN