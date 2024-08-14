Doctor murder: Cong leader Adhir demands exemplary punishment of culprits

Kolkata, Aug 14 (PTI) Demanding the immediate arrest and punishment of those involved in the alleged rape-murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday claimed that law and order in West Bengal had reached its lowest point under TMC rule.

Extending full support for the midnight protests planned across the state, he urged Congress workers to participate as ordinary citizens, not as political representatives.

Addressing a gathering after holding a protest rally against the incident, Chowdhury called for the arrest and exemplary punishment of the perpetrators following a thorough investigation.

"The people of Bengal are distressed at the brutality of the crime on the woman doctor," he said, adding, "It is not just the woman doctor, but Bengal's culture, education and civilisation have been raped and murdered." Chowdhury noted that the woman doctor was assaulted after resting in a seminar hall following long hours of work.

Later addressing a press conference, he said the CBI, which was ordered by the Calcutta High Court to take over the investigation on Tuesday, would resolve the case effectively if provided proper assistance by local police.

He questioned how the woman's parents could be informed that their daughter had died by suicide when the condition of her body suggested otherwise.

Chowdhury also criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for not meeting with the protesting junior doctors and students to address their demands for justice and improved hospital security.

Regarding Banerjee’s social media message on Kanyashree Day, wishing well for the girl child, Chowdhury remarked, "She should first ensure the safety and security of women." The body of the doctor, who was allegedly raped and murdered inside a seminar hall of the RG Kar hospital, was found on Friday morning. A civic volunteer was arrested in this connection on Saturday. PTI AMR MNB