Doctor murder: Cong leaders hold rally, senior leaders detained

Kolkata, Aug 21 (PTI) West Bengal Pradesh Congress workers on Wednesday staged a rally here to protest the rape-murder of a woman doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The Congress workers attempted to march towards the Kolkata Police headquarters in the afternoon, officials said.

Senior leaders, including former PCC president Abdul Mannan and veteran leader Pradip Bhattacharya, along with other party members, were stopped at Central Avenue near the police headquarters and detained, they added. PTI SCH MNB