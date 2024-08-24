Doctor murder: CPI (M)'s student, youth, women wings take out protest rally

Kolkata, Aug 24 (PTI) The student, youth and women wings of the CPI (M) took out a rally in Kolkata in protest against notices allegedly sent by the police to some of their leaders in connection with vandalism at state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where a woman doctor was raped and murdered.

The West Bengal state committees of SFI (Students' Federation of India), DYFI (Democratic Youth Federation of India) and AIDWA (All India Democratic Women's Association) took out the rally amid heavy rain from College Street and proceeded towards Kolkata Police headquarters of Lalbazar.

Police, however, put up barricades to stop the march mid-way.

The organisations called the protest rally claiming that the police had sent notices to some of their leaders in connection with vandalism at the state-run hospital in the early hours of August 15, where junior doctors were demonstrating against the rape-murder of a woman doctor and demanding security at their workplace.

The participants also held placards demanding justice for the victim postgraduate trainee. PTI AMR ACD