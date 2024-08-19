Doctor murder: Former students of R G Kar hospital join protest

Kolkata, Aug 19 (PTI) Several former students of state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital here on Monday joined the protest against the rape and murder of a woman doctor inside the premises of the hospital on August nine.

Alongside their younger counterparts, the veteran doctors staged a sit-in protest holding placards and demanding speedy justice.

"I belong to the 1964 batch. What has happened in the hospital is just unthinkable and it is the call of the hour to hit the streets to protest", a veteran lady doctor said.

Another senior doctor said, "We have come with an infirm physique due to age. We are with the protesting doctors and we need justice".

Healthcare services remained affected at state-run hospitals in West Bengal on Monday as junior doctors continued their cease-work protest again the rape and murder of a colleague at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The body of the woman postgraduate trainee doctor was found inside a seminar hall of the hospital on August 9. A civic volunteer was arrested the next day for his alleged involvement in the crime.

The junior doctors have been demanding that the culprits be punished as quickly as possible, and the post-mortem examination report of the victim be made public.

The Calcutta High Court on August 13 ordered the transfer of the probe into the case from the Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which started its investigation on August 14. PTI dc RG