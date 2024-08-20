Doctor murder: Guv to intervene after family complains of not getting FIR copy

Kolkata, Aug 20 (PTI) The parents of the woman doctor, who was allegedly raped and murdered in a Kolkata hospital, on Tuesday complained to West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose that they did not receive a copy of the FIR.

Bose, who spoke to her parents twice over the phone during the day, assured them that he would look into the matter.

The governor first spoke to the father of the deceased post-graduate trainee and said that the entire country is standing by them.

Bose, while talking to the father, enquired about her mother's health condition and told him that he would be visiting their residence in Sodepur near Kolkata at their convenience.

"We all are with you. You will get justice. Today I am in Delhi, I held discussions in detail about the matter. I will go to your residence as per your convenience," Bose was seen telling the father in a video message released by his office.

In New Delhi, Bose met President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Later, the governor reached Cuttack in the evening and spoke to her mother on a video call.

During the conversation, the parents complained to Bose about not being provided with copies of the FIR lodged in connection with the daughter's murder.

"The governor assured them that he will take action into the matter," a Raj Bhavan source said.

The body of the woman post-graduate trainee was found inside a seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, sparking nationwide outrage.

A civic volunteer was arrested the next day for his alleged involvement in the crime.

Junior doctors were on cease-work in government hospitals across the state demanding justice for the victim and stronger security measures in medical establishments.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the investigation of the case from Kolkata Police following an order of the Calcutta High Court last week. PTI SCH NN