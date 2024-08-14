Doctor murder: IMA officials likely to meet agitating doctors at RG Kar Medical College

Kolkata: Senior members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) are likely to meet the agitating doctors at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata where the body of a woman trainee medico was found last week.

IMA national president R V Asokan and its secretary general Anilkumar J Nayak reached the city on Tuesday night.

"They may go to the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and talk to the junior doctors there," said an association official.

Later, they may meet the parents of the deceased doctor at their Panihati residence, he added.

The body of the woman post-graduate trainee was found inside a seminar hall of the hospital on August 9 morning. A civic volunteer was arrested on Saturday in connection with the crime.

Junior doctors across West Bengal continued ceasework on Wednesday, the sixth day on the trot, protesting against the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at the state-run medical college and hospital and demanding justice for her.

The ongoing protest affected healthcare services, and long queues of patients were seen at outpatient departments (OPDs) of all government hospitals.

The agitating junior doctors have been pressing for a magisterial probe into the killing of the woman doctor and the removal of senior officials from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered the transfer of the probe into the alleged rape and murder of the trainee doctor from the Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)