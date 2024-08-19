Doctor murder: Lawyers take out procession seeking punishment for culprits

Kolkata, Aug 19 (PTI) Lawyers practising at the Calcutta High Court marched in a procession on Monday demanding justice and "punishment to the real culprits" in the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor in R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Several senior lawyers, including former West Bengal Advocate General Jayanta Mitra, joined the protest march.

The lawyers, carrying placards and festoons demanding "punishment to the real culprits" walked in the rally near the high court during the lunch recess.

Mitra described the alleged rape and gruesome murder of the postgraduate trainee doctor in the hospital on August 9 as "a crying shame for the entire Bengali community." PTI AMR RG