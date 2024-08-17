Doctor murder: Left, Congress, civil society orgs take out rallies

Kolkata, Aug 18 (PTI) Senior leaders of the Left Front and Congress took out a rally in Kolkata protesting the rape and murder of a woman postgraduate trainee doctor at state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital last week and the alleged failure of the West Bengal government to ensure the safety of women.

Left Front chairman Biman Bose, who led the rally from Rashbehari Crossing to the Academy of Fine Arts, alleged that "TMC-sheltered goons" were behind the vandalisation of the hospital to divert focus from a mass movement demanding justice for the doctor.

"We demand the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who also holds the home and health portfolios," he said.

The rallyists also demanded the resignation of Kolkata Police commissioner for alleged failure to prevent the crime and ensuring the arrest of all those involved.

Meanwhile, another procession of women and LGBT+ activists, headed for R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, was stopped by the police, triggering a commotion.

Rights activist and writer Satabdi Das, who was one of the organisers of the procession, said as they were about to begin the procession from College Square, when they were stopped by a police force.

Around 200 participants finally took out the rally from College Street to reach Shyambazar five-point crossing, where they raised slogans demanding strict punishment for the accused. PTI SUS ACD