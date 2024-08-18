Doctor murder: Tripura BJP demands resignation of Mamata Banerjee

Agartala, Aug 18 (PTI) Tripura BJP unit on Sunday demanded the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee owning moral responsibility for the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

The body of the post-graduate trainee doctor was found in a seminar room at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

"... We want Mamata di to resign owning moral responsibility for the shocking incident in Kolkata", former union minister and BJP state core committee member Pratima Bhoumik said during a press conference.

"Many evidence was wiped out by vandalization at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital..., she said.

Taking a dig at the INDIA bloc, the former union minister said anti-BJP party leaders were observing mysterious silence on the horror incident at the Kolkata medical college. PTI PS RG