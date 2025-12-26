Doctor-patient brawl: Resident doctors to go on strike demanding reinstatement of IGMC medic

Shimla, Dec 26 (PTI) The Resident Doctors' Association of Indira Gandhi Medical College announced that they would go on indefinite strike from Saturday morning to press for their demand to revoke the termination orders of medic, following a brawl with a patient.

According to a statement issued on Friday evening, during the strike, routine services, elective operation theatres and outpatient departments will remain closed. Only emergency services will remain functional.

The decision was taken after a meeting of the joint action committee of various medical associations.

This comes after the Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday terminated the services of Dr Raghav Narula for his alleged involvement in a physical fight with a patient, Arjun Singh, on Monday.

The Himachal Medical Officer Association and Shimla Association of Medical and Dental College Teachers (SAMDCOT) have also come in favour of the doctor.

The SAMDCOT in its General Body Meeting unanimously decided to extend full and continued support to the RDA and said that the final decision regarding the future course of action in relation to the indefinite strike will be taken on Monday.

It also demanded that the order of termination of Dr Raghav Nirula be revoked with immediate effect and urged the state government to take strict and prompt action against the antisocial elements who created chaos within the hospital premises, to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

The incident came to light after a video of the confrontation, which took place in the pulmonary ward of IGMC on Monday, surfaced, showing the doctor punching the patient in the face while Singh was attempting to kick the doctor.

Arjun Singh, who had gone to the hospital for a bronchoscopy and complained of breathlessness following the procedure, alleged that the dispute started over the doctor's choice of words. He claimed he objected when the doctor addressed him as "tu" instead of "tum", which, he said, made Narula aggressive.

However, Narula maintained that it was Singh who instigated the fight by using abusive language against him and his family.

The report of an inquiry committee found both parties at fault. They found "misconduct, misbehaviour and acts unbecoming of a public servant" on Narula's part, officials said.

In protest of the termination, the resident doctors in IGMC and several other government hospitals across the state went on mass casual leave on Friday. Patients, especially those who travelled from far-off places for treatment, faced inconvenience.

Speaking to PTI videos, Krishna Devi, a patient who travelled from Theog for treatment of leg pain at IGMC on Friday, said, "The patients are facing a lot of inconvenience as the doctors are not available." Another patient, Jeevan Ram from Kumarsein in Shimla, who came for his sister's MRI test, told the PTI video that he had been given another date for the test.

Tusli Ram (80) from Nankheri said that he was not aware of the doctor's leave and came for treatment. "Now, again, I would have to travel all the way for a checkup," he said.

Earlier in the day, talking to media persons, the RDA president, Dr Sohail Sharma, said the chief minister gave a patient hearing to their demands, assured action against the mob, which allegedly threatened the doctor inside the hospital and affected medical services.

He said that the chief minister assured that new guidelines and directions to ensure the security of doctors in hospitals would also be issued.

The Federation of Resident Doctors' Associations (FORDA), a pan-India body, had also submitted a representation to Chief Minister Sukhu, seeking a transparent, time-bound and impartial inquiry into the incident.

Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh State Committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) accused the BJP of not behaving as a responsible opposition party. They also termed the Congress government's action as a panic reaction, which takes place when the ship is sinking. PTI BPL HIG HIG