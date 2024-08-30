Doctor rape-murder case: Odisha Governor demands strict punishment for culprits

Bhubaneswar, Aug 30 (PTI) Odisha Governor Raghubar Das on Friday demanded that the culprits in the Kolkata doctor rape-murder case be given the strictest punishment.

He said the case should be referred to a fast-track court and hearing completed within 15 days.

"Women organisations of Odisha gave me a memorandum regarding the heinous and shameful crime committed against a trainee doctor in West Bengal. Not only women but common people across the country are disturbed by the incident.

"Such incidents should not happen in a civilised society. Today, the entire country, including the women of Odisha, are agitated. I demand that the culprits should be given strictest punishment after hearing the case in a fast-track court within 15 days," Das told PTI video.

Noting that India is the only country where women are worshipped as 'Nari Shakti', the Odisha governor said that it is time for us to be united as a society to create awareness about the need to respect women. PTI AAM AAM RG