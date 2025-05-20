Doctor seeks bribe for conducting autopsies of 2 kids at Chhattisgarh govt hospital; shunted out

Raipur, May 20 (PTI) A contractual doctor at a government hospital in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district was on Tuesday removed from his position for allegedly demanding bribe for conducting post-mortem examinations of two children who drowned in a pond in their village, officials said.

A health department official posted in the area has also been suspended for negligence in connection with the incident, they said.

On Sunday (May 18), two five-year-old cousins, Suraj Giri and Jugnu Giri, drowned in a small pond meant for fish rearing in Silsila Dhodha Jharia village in Lundra development block of Surguja district, an official statement said.

Family members of the deceased claimed a doctor posted at Raghunathpur Primary Health Centre (PHC) demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 each for the two post-mortem examinations. The post-mortems were subsequently conducted on Monday after local villagers put pressure on the administration, it said.

Surguja Collector Vilas Bhoskar immediately ordered an inquiry into the bribe allegations.

Based on the inquiry, Block Medical Officer (BMO) Dr Raghavendra Chaubey was suspended and Dr Aman Jaiswal, contractual medical officer at the Raghunathpur PHC, was removed from his position, said the statement.

Preliminary investigation suggested that Chaubey committed negligence in discharging his duties, it said.

Dr Jaiswal was found guilty of negligence and his conduct was also against service rules. He was relieved of his duties and directed to immediately report to the Director, Health Services, in Raipur, the statement added.

Collector Bhoskar inspected Raghunathpur PHC and later visited the homes of the two kids where he met their family members and expressed condolences.

He announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased under disaster management rules, it said. PTI TKP RSY