Doctor stabbed to death in Deljhi’s Karawal Nagar

New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) A 38-year-old doctor was stabbed to death by three bike-borne attackers in northeast Delhi's Karwal Nagar area on Friday night, police said.

Rajkumar aka Bunty, an ayurvedic practitioner, used to run a private clinic at the ground floor of his house, they said.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-East) Joy Tirkey, Rajkumar sustained a stab wound on the left side of his chest. He was taken to GTB Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Rajkumar’s brother Ravi told police that he saw him standing outside his clinic when three men came on bike and stabbed him, police said.

Ravi was standing on the first floor of the house when the incident happened. By the time he came down, all the attackers fled, they said.

Police said the reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained. The CCTV installed in the lane has been scanned.

"Efforts are being made to identify the culprits," a police officer said. PTI ALK NB NB