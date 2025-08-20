Doctor suffers bullet wound after three assailants open fire at him in Jalandhar

Chandigarh, Aug 20 (PTI) A doctor suffered a bullet injury after three unidentified assailants opened fire at him in the Urban Estate area in Jalandhar, police said on Wednesday.

The condition of Rahul Sood, a nephrologist who received a bullet injury on his leg on Tuesday night, is stable, police said.

The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera, in which three men could be seen forcing the doctor to get inside his car at gunpoint. When he resisted, one of them opened fire at him, the footage showed.

Efforts are on to arrest the assailants, police said. PTI CHS ARI