Doctor suicide case: Maharashtra gazetted officers threaten to launch stir

Mumbai, Nov 3 (PTI) Maharashtra state gazetted officers' federation on Monday threatened to launch protests if appropriate action is not taken against perpetrators responsible for the death of a female doctor within ten days.

In a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Health Minister Prakash Abitkar, the federation also demanded that the government complete investigations and punish the guilty within ten days by trying the case in a fast-track court.

Other demands include adequate security for medical officers and the family of the deceased doctor, and the formation of an SIT.

The doctor, hailing from Beed district of central Maharashtra, was found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan town of Satara on October 23. In a suicide note written on her palm, she alleged that sub-inspector Gopal Badane raped her on multiple occasions, while Prashant Bankar, a software engineer, mentally harassed her. Both have been arrested.

An official on Friday said that Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, has directed the state Director General of Police to constitute an SIT under a woman IPS officer immediately. PTI MR NSK