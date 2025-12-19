Doctor whose naqab was removed by Nitish Kumar will join duty in Bihar: Official

Patna, Dec 19 (PTI) Amid rumours that a doctor has declined a government job in Bihar after her naqab (veil) was removed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during a programme here, an official concerned on Friday claimed that she will join duty.

Dr Mahfoozur Rahman, principal of the Government Tibbi College and Hospital here, told PTI that AYUSH doctor Nusrat Parveen’s family has confirmed that she will join duty on Saturday.

"I spoke to Parveen's husband, relatives and her classmates. They told me that she would join duty on December 20. She has to first join the Government Tibbi College and Hospital, and later she will be shifted to her place of posting. Her family members and classmates have assured me that she would join duty," Rahman said.

The incident, a video clip of which has been circulated widely and sparked a major political row, took place on Monday at the chief minister’s secretariat in Patna when Ayush doctors had gathered to receive their letters of appointment. When the woman came up for her letter, Kumar saw her 'naqab', said “what is this” and then removed the veil.

Following this, there were rumours that Parveen declined the job.

The incident has drawn criticism from far and wide, including several West Asian countries, and Kumar, also the JD(U) president, has been facing accusations of disrespecting Muslims traditions allegedly in line with the 'RSS agenda'.

Bihar Minister Dilip Jaiswal on Friday said, "A controversy is being created unnecessarily over the issue. The NDA government under the leadership of Nitish Kumar ji has taken several steps for the empowerment of women in the state." Meanwhile, the CM has reportedly received a threat from a Pakistan-based man over the naqab controversy. The Cyber police station in Patna has registered a case.

DGP Vinay Kumar on Thursday told reporters that the case has been handed over to Patna Inspector General of Police. PTI NAC PKD NN