Doctor whose naqab was removed by Nitish Kumar yet to join duty: Official

Patna, Dec 20 (PTI) A woman doctor whose naqab was removed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during an appointment letter distribution programme earlier this week was yet to join duty, an official said on Saturday.

Today is the last day of her joining, but the government may consider extending the date as a special case, Government Tibbi College & Hospital Principal Mahfoozur Rahman said.

"Ayush doctor Nusrat Praveen has not joined yet, and there is no update on her future course of action," Rahman said.

"Nusrat's family said that they want to escape media coverage, and that the woman doctor will rethink whether to join or not," he added.

The incident, a video clip of which has been circulated widely and sparked a major political row, took place on Monday at the chief minister's secretariat in Patna when Ayush doctors had gathered to receive their letters of appointment. When the woman came up for her letter, Kumar saw her naqab, said "what is this?", and then removed the veil. PTI SUK ACD