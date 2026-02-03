Doctors at AIIMS Delhi conduct remote ultrasound scans on volunteers in Antarctica

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Recently, a team at AIIMS Delhi performed ultrasound scans on a group of volunteers. This medical procedure would seem usual; however, it was anything but — the subjects were not physically present at AIIMS. They were in Antarctica.

The real-time scans were performed remotely using a telerobotic ultrasound system on volunteers of the Indian Antarctica station, Maitri.

This technology demonstration was led by Dr Chandrashekhara SH, professor in the Department of Radiodiagnosis, IRCH, and was conducted on the AIIMS Research Day 2026 on Friday.

Using the advanced telerobotic ultrasound system, the clinician remotely controlled a robotic arm holding an ultrasound probe, demonstrating the feasibility of expert radiological care across extreme geographical and climatic barriers, AIIMS said in a statement.

The system uses a robotic arm controlled remotely to position the ultrasound probe, while images are streamed back to the clinician in Delhi, it said.

The system was co-developed by IIT and AIIMS Delhi in 2022.

This demonstration was the combined project of AIIMS, IIT Delhi, I-Hub Foundation for Cobotics (IHFC), National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR) and Rajiv Gandhi Superspeciality hospital (RGSSH).

Dr Subir Kumar Saha, IIT professor and IHFC project director, was instrumental in developing and refining the robotic system, ensuring precision control, robustness and reliable remote operation, all of which are essential for deployment in extreme and isolated environments.

Dedicated efforts of young researchers, Udayan Banerjee and Siddharth Gupta, in system installation, technical setup and extensive groundwork were crucial in translating this concept into operational reality, the statement said.

Recognising its potential beyond hospitals, Dr Vikas Dogra from RGHS, long associated with the Indian Antarctic Programme, envisioned deploying this technology at Indian Antarctic stations. Drawing upon his first-hand experience of medical challenges in Antarctica, the idea of deploying telerobotic ultrasound at Indian Antarctic stations was conceived, the statement said.

A project of this national importance required strong institutional vision and logistical stewardship, which came from the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR), it stated.

Healthcare delivery in Antarctica presents extraordinary challenges, the statement said.

Members of the Indian Antarctic Expeditions work in extreme cold, complete geographical isolation, and with very limited medical infrastructure, it said.

When sudden medical emergencies arise, such as trauma, acute abdominal pain, chest symptoms, or suspected internal injuries, critical decisions regarding on-site management versus medical evacuation must be made swiftly and accurately.

In such settings, diagnostic uncertainty can cost precious time and lives.

It is in this context that telerobotic ultrasound emerges as a truly transformative solution, it said.