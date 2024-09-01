Doctors at Delhi hospital remove brain tumour through nasal passage from elderly man

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Doctors at a private hospital here have removed a complex brain tumour from a 62-year-old man through the nasal route, restoring his vision.

The patient was admitted to Ujala Cygnus Hospital in Nangloi with a diagnosis of pituitary adenoma, a type of benign tumour that arises from the pituitary gland located at the base of the brain, said Dr Monique Garg, Senior Consultant, Neurosurgery.

This tumour had caused a significant loss of vision in both eyes and he could count fingers only up to a distance of 2 meters. The surgery, which lasted three hours and involved a near-total excision of the tumour, was conducted on July 11. The patient was discharged on July 16, he said.

Garg explained that pituitary adenomas can exert pressure on the optic nerves, leading to severe vision impairment.

"The transnasal transsphenoidal approach, where we access the tumour through the nasal passages and sphenoid sinus, allows us to reach and remove the tumour with minimal disruption to surrounding brain tissue. The improvement in his vision post-surgery was significant and we expect further progress in the coming weeks," he said.

After the surgery, the patient was able to count fingers up to 6 metres. A week after being discharged from the hospital, the patient returned for a follow-up appointment.

Commenting on the successful outcome of the surgery, Dr Puneet Kant, Senior Consultant, Neurosurgery, at Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals, said, "Pituitary adenomas are relatively common, accounting for about 10-15 per cent of all brain tumours. They can cause a variety of symptoms depending on their size and location, including hormonal imbalances, headaches and vision problems." "Transnasal transsphenoidal surgery is a preferred method for removing these tumours due to its minimally invasive nature, reducing the risk of complications and speeding up recovery time," he said.