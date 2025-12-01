Doctors at Indore's MY Hospital remove two tumours weighing 15 kg from woman

Indore, Dec 1 (PTI) Doctors at a government facility in Indore removed two tumours weighing a total of 15 kilograms from a 50-year-old woman through a complex surgery, an official said on Monday.

Dr Upendra Kumar Pandey, surgeon at Government Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital, told PTI the woman, a resident of neighbouring Khargone district, was suffering from abdominal swelling, anaemia and uterine complications for the past two years.

"We were shocked to find two massive tumours during surgery. Their combined weight was 15 kilograms. One tumour was in the uterus and the other in the ovary. Before the surgery the woman weighed around 45 kilograms. Her condition is absolutely fine after the procedure," he said.

"We discharged her today. If these heavy tumours had not been removed, her life could have been in danger. Samples of the tumours have been sent for histopathology to determine whether she has cancer," Dr Pandey added.