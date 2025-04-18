Doctor's 'biggest identity' is his compassion: UP CM Adityanath

Lucknow, Apr 18 (PTI ) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that a doctor's "biggest identity" is his compassion as he can cure half the illness of a patient suffering from the most serious disease with it.

The chief minister said if a doctor does not have compassion then it should be thought whether he deserves to be called a doctor or not.

Speaking at a function here after laying the foundation stone and performing bhoomi pujan of the 500-bed "Power Grid Vishram Sadan" to be built at a cost of about Rs 45 crore at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Gorakhpur, he shared the pain of patients and their attendants coming to the hospital.

"A doctor can cure half the illness of a patient suffering from the most serious disease with his compassion. The biggest identity of a doctor is his compassion and if a doctor does not have compassion then it should be thought whether he deserves to be called a doctor or not," said Adityanath.

"His behaviour should be in the same manner and if there are three to four attendants with a patient then there should be such a centre of compassion for them too," he added.

The chief minister said that two to four attendants also come to the hospitals with every patient and added how inhuman it is when someone is forced to go out in extreme cold, torrential rain, lightning and blazing sun.

Imagine if this is the situation with someone today then "tomorrow you too may have to go through it", he added.

Giving the example of Gorakhpur's AIIMS, Adityanath said that there would be at least 1,200 people (attendants) in this campus who are forced to go out and live on the road side or at some other place.

"Therefore, it is important that we first think about such people in a humane way who are connected here with the pain of their patients, but they have to bear an additional pain," he added.

The chief minister thanked the Power Grid for 500-bed residential facility for attendants and relatives of the patients at the AIIMS, Gorakhpur, and said this is a new achievement.

Referring to the poor condition of medical system in eastern Uttar Pradesh under the previous governments, Adityanath said that he had been raising his voice in this regard since 2003.

He said that Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was the prime minister at that time, had announced six AIIMS outside Delhi.

It is a pleasure today that everyone is getting to see its materialization without any discrimination across the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, added Adityanath. PTI CDN AS AS