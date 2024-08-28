Doctors' body urges IMA to revoke membership of ex-RG Kar medical college principal

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) The India Medical Association membership of former RG Kar Hospital principal Dr Sandeep Ghosh should be revoked, a national doctors' body demanded on Wednesday, amid a CBI probe into the alleged rape and murder of a medic at the institute in Kolkata and alleged financial irregularities at the same facility.

In a letter to the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) expressed concern over Ghosh's continued affiliation with the organisation.

Ghosh's membership is "not only inappropriate but also detrimental to the reputation and ethical standards" of the IMA, the letter said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has begun lie detection tests on Ghosh and others as part of their probe into the rape-murder of a woman medic at the institute and also registered a case of alleged financial irregularities at the facility.

The medical college came into media glare following the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in a seminar hall on August 9 for which a civic volunteer Sanjay Roy was arrested.

FAIMA, in its letter, said: "While we respect the principle of 'innocent until proven guilty', it is imperative that our organisation upholds the highest standards of integrity and accountability, especially when a member is involved in such a serious legal matter," it read.

The doctors' body emphasised the importance of maintaining public trust in the medical profession, highlighting that doctors are bound by a strict code of ethics.

The association argued that in cases where a member faces such grave accusations, it is the IMA's responsibility to take appropriate action to safeguard the dignity and moral standing of the profession.

FAIMA's letter said there was a need for decisive action by the IMA to preserve the credibility of the association and to send a clear message that misconduct of any form will not be tolerated, regardless of the individual's position.

"We strongly urge the Indian Medical Association to revoke Dr. Sandeep Ghosh's membership until the legal proceedings against him are concluded. This action is necessary to maintain the credibility of our association and to affirm that the IMA does not condone any form of misconduct," the letter read.

FAIMA reiterated its commitment to upholding the ethical standards of the medical profession and condemned any actions that could bring disrepute to the medical community. PTI NSM NSM SKY SKY