Doctors' body welcomes SC intervention in Kolkata medic murder case

New Delhi: The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court's intervention into the rape and murder of Kolkata medic, saying it will serve the interests of the medical fraternity.

At Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, doctors' raised slogans like 'Supreme Court zindabad'.

"We welcome the exhaustive session by the Hon'ble Supreme Court and trust their intervention in the larger interest of our fraternity. We will consult with all our stakeholders before making a decision," FORDA said in a statement.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday constituted a 10-member task force to formulate a national protocol to ensure safety and facilities for doctors in the wake of the rape and murder of a medic in Kolkata.

The task force will submit its interim report within three weeks and the final report within two months.

A FORDA member told PTI that the body would hold a meeting with all stakeholders before making a decision on strike.

Federation of All India Medical Association, or FAIMA, another doctors' body, said it will also conduct a meeting soon.

"We will update soon. The decision will be made after considering every state RDA's input and will be based on the majority's decision," FAIMA said.

Tuesday marked the ninth day of the strike by doctors, who in the wake of the Kolkata murder have been demanding a central law on safety of medics working at hospitals.

The striking doctors are demanding a fast and transparent investigation by the CBI into the murder and the formation of a Central Protection Act.