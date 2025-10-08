Doctors' body writes to Centre, demands impartial probe into children's deaths due to 'consuming cough syrup' in MP

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) wrote to Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Wednesday, demanding the formation of a probe panel under the Centre for carrying out an impartial inquiry into the deaths of children due to the consumption of a "contaminated" cough syrup in Madhya Pradesh.

The FAIMA said the incident has raised serious questions about the safety, quality assurance and monitoring mechanisms governing the manufacture and distribution of pharmaceutical products for children in the country.

The doctors' body demanded the formation of a central investigation committee under the health ministry to conduct a detailed and impartial inquiry into the incident, including looking at all stages of manufacturing, quality testing and distribution.

"Ensure that the committee includes qualified medical experts, pharmacologists and representatives from different states to maintain transparency, neutrality and multidisciplinary oversight.

"Direct the committee to submit a comprehensive report with actionable recommendations for strengthening national drug safety mechanisms and preventing recurrence of such events," the FAIMA's letter to the health minister read.

The federation also said countrywide inspections and random testing of paediatric medicines and syrups should be carried out to verify compliance with established quality standards.

It also demanded strengthening the coordination between state drug control authorities and the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for uniform enforcement and surveillance.

Emphasising that such an "expert-driven" approach will help uphold transparency and strengthen regulatory systems, the doctors' body also demanded medical assistance and necessary support for the affected families.

It demanded that quack practices be strictly regulated and the sale of non-OTC (over the counter) drugs without prescription by pharmacies monitored.

The federation said the doctor who has been arrested should be released from custody immediately and any disciplinary or legal action should be considered only after the probe is completed thoroughly, with representations from recognised medical bodies such as the FAIMA and the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

Five children from Madhya Pradesh are in a critical condition, while 20 have died due to the consumption of a "contaminated" cough syrup, state Health Minister Rajendra Shukla said on Wednesday.

The children died due to suspected kidney failure, linked to the consumption of the "toxic" Coldrif cough syrup, according to officials.

Amid an investigation into the matter, the Madhya Pradesh government on Monday suspended two drug inspectors and a deputy director of the Food and Drug Administration, and also transferred the state's drug controller.

Dr Praveen Soni from Chhindwara has been arrested for "negligence". PTI SLB RC