Doctors bring out rallies in Kolkata, seek quick completion of CBI probe into RG Kar horror

Kolkata, Oct 9 (PTI) Agitating doctors on Wednesday took out rallies in Kolkata demanding quick completion of a probe into the RG Kar rape-murder incident.

They also questioned why the CBI charge sheet mentioned only one person as the prime accused and demanded that the central probe agency include the names of other "culprits" in the charge sheet before October 15, when the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the case.

The agitating doctors took out a massive rally from Karunamoyee to the CBI's office at CGO Complex in Salt Lake area to press for their demands.

"The inquest reports have hinted at the presence of multiple people behind the rape of the young doctor. Then why did the CBI mention only one person as the accused in the charge sheet?" a senior doctor said after the rally reached CGO Complex.

"They must conduct a quick investigation and include more names before October 15 when a hearing is scheduled at the Supreme Court," the doctor said.

The CBI, in its charge sheet filed before a local court, has held arrested Kolkata Police civic volunteer Sanjay Roy as the "sole accused" in the rape and murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here on August 9.

Meanwhile, another rally, 'Abhaya Rally', brought out by doctors and health workers, was stopped by Kolkata Police at various points in the city citing they were not given any official permission to organise the rally.

Police had a verbal duel with the processionists when the law enforcers stopped a vehicle carrying a symbolic dummy of the rape-murder victim, in Chandni Chowk area.

Doctors, who were joined by several common people, dodged the policemen after some commotion and left the place, heading towards Esplanade where seven junior medics have been holding a fast-unto-death demanding justice for the victim.

Huge police deployments have been made across the city, especially at several crucial points, and they succeeded in stopping many doctors from proceeding further.

"They did not have permission to take out any procession. They were stopped near Chandni Chowk metro station. Some of them managed to pass through and are trying to go to some other place which we will not allow. But they will not be arrested," an IPS officer told PTI.

The police stopping the doctors from holding the rally led to a huge traffic jam in the area, a Kolkata Police Traffic Police officer said.

"This is happening only because of the police not allowing the doctors to take out their rally smoothly by creating unwanted hindrances. We understand what is right and what is wrong," Binayak Sainik, a commuter sitting inside a private bus stuck in the jam, said.

On August 9, the body of the 31-year-old woman doctor was recovered from the seminar room of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.