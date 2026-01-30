Doctors endorses moringa for safer period care as infection risks, antibiotic resistance rise

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Prominent gynaecologists and health specialists are endorsing moringa-based sanitary pads as a natural, skin-friendly option to help reduce the risk of urinary tract infections, bacterial vaginosis and yeast infections during menstruation, conditions that contribute significantly to women's health burden worldwide.

Moringa, often dubbed the "miracle tree" in traditional medicine, is known for its wide spectrum of bioactive compounds.

Modern scientific studies have begun to confirm many of its health benefits, including antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects that are relevant to intimate hygiene and menstrual care.

"A sanitary pad's top-sheet contacts sensitive intimate skin for several days each month," said Dr Richa Singhal, senior consultant, obstetrics and gynaecology, at Cloud Nine Hospital in Delhi's Patparganj.

Incorporating moringa into pad materials can help minimise irritation and microbial overgrowth that lead to urinary tract infections (UTIs) and bacterial vaginosis, she said. "Bioactive compounds in moringa have been shown to demonstrate notable antibacterial effects against harmful bacteria." Her comments echo recent research indicating that moringa extracts inhibit the growth of E coli and other pathogens, with antibacterial properties linked to flavonoids and phenolic compounds.

A 2025 study published in the peer-reviewed journal Life found that moringa exhibited significantly stronger anti-inflammatory activity compared to common pharmaceuticals.

The research concluded that moringa leaf extracts showed up to 2.5 times more anti-inflammatory activity than diclofenac, without the side effects typically associated with non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

"In the context of menstrual health, inflammation from prolonged friction, humidity and sweat can aggravate discomfort," Dr Singhal said. "Moringa's potent combination of antioxidants like quercetin and chlorogenic acid, along with vitamin C and essential nutrients, helps reduce redness and inflammation." Dr Alpna Kansal, president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Ghaziabad, said the skin around the genital area is particularly delicate and prone to irritation during periods.

"Moringa is naturally rich in vitamin E and fatty acids, which help strengthen the skin's barrier and promote moisturisation," she said.

"This not only reduces the risk of chafing for women, including school-going girls and working professionals, who wear pads for long hours, but also supports a balanced vaginal pH, which is crucial in preventing infections," Dr Kansal said.

Several studies have indicated moringa's broader antimicrobial potential.

Research beyond menstrual care suggests moringa leaf extracts have antibacterial activity against both gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria, including strains relevant to UTIs, and flavonoid-rich extracts are being studied as alternative ways to combat antibiotic resistance.

Dr Alka Kriplani, chairperson, obstetrics and gynaecology, Paras Health, said natural ingredients like moringa, which have well-documented antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, and soothing properties, can play a significant role in improving menstrual comfort and intimate hygiene.

By helping to inhibit the growth of harmful bacteria while being gentle on sensitive skin, moringa-based materials may reduce irritation, itching, and the risk of infections during menstruation, she said.

While more large-scale clinical studies are needed, the early scientific evidence and traditional Ayurvedic use of moringa suggest strong potential for safer, more comfortable menstrual hygiene solutions when integrated responsibly into sanitary products. PTI PLB NSD NSD