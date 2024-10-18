Doctors have advised rest, but will not stop till `traitors' are driven out from power: Uddhav

Mumbai, Oct 18 (PTI) Days after undergoing a check-up at a hospital here, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said doctors have advised him rest but he will not stop till "traitors" were ousted from power.

Ahead of the next month's assembly elections, the former Maharashtra chief minister was admitted to a city hospital on Monday and discharged a day later. His son Aaditya Thackeray said it was a planned detailed check-up, and he was well.

"Doctors have advised me rest, but how much should one rest? There will be no rest until traitors are driven out of power," Uddhav Thackeray said, speaking to party workers outside his residence `Matoshree' here.

Thackeray often terms the leaders of the rival Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde who rebelled against him and split the party in June 2022 as "traitors." Rajan Teli, BJP leader from Sindhudurg district, and NCP leader and former MLA Deepak Salunkhe Patil joined the Sena (UBT) on Friday.

Teli and Salunkhe are expected to contest on the Sena (UBT) ticket from Sawantwadi and Sangola, respectively.

Sawantwadi and Sangola are currently represented by Deepak Kesarkar and Shahjibapu Patil, both belonging to the Shiv Sena led by CM Shinde. PTI PR KRK