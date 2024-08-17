Doctors in Mizoram protest against rape, murder of Kolkata medic

Aizawl, Aug 17 (PTI) Healthcare services in Mizoram were severely hit as doctors in the state joined the nationwide protest demanding justice for the alleged rape and murder of a medic in Kolkata, an official said.

Services at the out-patient department (OPD) and non-essential units have been suspended in all the state-run hospitals, private facilities and church-run medical establishments, Indian Medical Association Mizoram state branch president Dr John Zohmingthanga said.

Apart from OPD, all private clinics were also closed in protest against the alleged rape and murder of the doctor, he said.

Only emergency services and blood banks were functional across the state, the official said.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) had declared a nationwide withdrawal of non-emergency medical services for 24 hours from 6 am on August 17 to protest against the crime.

Meanwhile, students of Zoram Medical College (ZMC), the state's lone medical college, staged a candle night vigil and procession at Falkawn near Aizawl on Friday night to protest against the ghastly incident in a health facility in West Bengal.

The woman post-graduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered in the seminar room of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.

A civic volunteer has been arrested in connection with the crime the next day. PTI CORR BDC