Doctors of Amethi hospital booked for negligence over woman's death

Amethi (UP), Sep 17 (PTI) A case of causing death by negligence was registered on Sunday against four employees of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital here, including its chief executive officer, over the death of a 22-year-old woman, police said.

After the FIR was lodged on early Sunday morning, the woman's family members and villagers who were protesting at the main gate of the hospital since Saturday evening, ended their sit-in.

In a post on X, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that strict action will be taken against the hospital administration based on its clarification under the Clinical Act and the hospital administration has been instructed not to admit new patients.

Divya was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital on September 14 morning by her family after she complained of a stomach ache. After examining her, the doctor suggested an operation to remove stones in her gallbladder, her family alleged.

On the same day, she went into a coma before the operation and was kept at the hospital for more than 30 hours before being referred to Lucknow. Divya died in Lucknow at around 4 am on September 16, her husband Anuj Shukla said.

Holding the doctors for Divya's death, Shukla alleged that she suffered a heart attack at the hospital.

Hospital's CEO Awadhesh Sharma said Divya had a reaction to the anaesthesia administered to her before the operation.

Munshiganj SHO Akhand Dev Mishra said that based on Shukla's complaint against the hospital doctors, a case has been registered against CEO of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital Awadhesh Sharma, general surgeon Dr Mohammad Raja, anaesthesia specialist Dr Siddiqui and physician Dr Shubham Dwivedi under section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Munshiganj police station.

Meanwhile, taking cognisance of the incident, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, in a post on X in Hindi on Sunday said, "Taking immediate cognisance of the case of death of a female patient due to doctor's negligence in Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, Munshiganj, Amethi, as per the orders given by me, Chief Medical Officer of Amethi immediately conducted a preliminary inquiry into the matter through a three-member committee." "On the basis of shortcomings found in the preliminary investigation, orders have been given to issue a notice to the hospital administration for seeking a clarification under the Clinical Act," Pathak said.

He added, "After receiving the clarification, strict action will be taken against the hospital administration on the basis of its merits and demerits. The registration of the said hospital may also be cancelled and it may also be sealed. Orders have also been given to complete all the proceedings as soon as possible and the hospital administration has been given strict instructions not to admit new patients." During the sit-in over Divya's death that began around 8 pm on Saturday, protestors demanded action against the hospital and financial support of Rs 1 crore to the kin of the deceased.

The Sanjay Gandhi Hospital is run by Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Trust New Delhi and Sonia Gandhi is its chairperson while Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are the members of the trust. PTI COR NAV RPA