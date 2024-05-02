Doctor's pre-arrest bail plea in rape case rejected by Thane court

Thane, May 2 (PTI) The sessions court in Thane has rejected the pre-arrest bail plea of a doctor accused of raping a woman after promising marriage.

Advertisment

Additional Sessions Judge Premal S Vithalani, in his order of April 24 details of which were made available on May1, said Dr Rahul Jayaprakash Patil does not deserve pre-arrest bail.

As per the prosecution, the 27-year-old woman and the 32-year-old doctor became friends in 2017 and he proposed marriage in 2020.

Between November 2020 and December 31, 2023, he engaged in sexual relations with the woman after which she approached police in April 2024, following which an FIR was registered for rape and criminal intimidation.

After listening to both sides, the court said the accused did not deserve pre-arrest bail since the allegation of rape was a serious one and moreover because he was not cooperating with the probe. PTI COR BNM