Doctors protest after patient’s relative attacks doctor, staff at govt hospital in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Jan 17 (PTI) Doctors of a government hospital here on Saturday wore black badges in protest against the alleged attack on a medic by a patient’s relative a day earlier.

According to the protesting doctors, a relative of the patient from Puri district's Nimapada, who had come to Capital Hospital for treatment on Friday, allegedly attacked a doctor with a helmet following a heated argument.

A dressing staff was also assaulted during the incident.

According to hospital officials, the doctor suffered a bone injury in his left hand.

Police said a case had been registered based on a complaint by the injured doctor, and one person has been arrested in this connection.

The accused has been identified as Bindu Sagar Rout (39), a police officer said.

"If we are physically assaulted while performing our duties, how can we serve people without fear? Our primary demand is adequate security at the hospital," a protesting doctor said.

Another doctor claimed that such incidents have occurred twice over the past few months.

Health and Family Welfare secretary Aswathy S visited the hospital and held discussions with the protesting doctors and authorities.

"It is our duty to provide security to doctors. We will take all care to ensure the safety of the medics," she told reporters.

Stating that action has already been taken, the secretary said police have arrested one person in the case.

"We are in constant touch with police to ensure that any other persons involved in the attack are also arrested," she said. PTI BBM BBM MNB