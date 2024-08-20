Doctor's rape and murder: Scuffle breaks out between police, ABVP activists

Kolkata: A scuffle broke out between police personnel and ABVP activists during a march to Swasthya Bhavan, the headquarters of the West Bengal health department, in Salt Lake area to protest against the alleged rape and murder of an RG Kar hospital medic.

The protestors demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who also doubles up as the state's health and home minister.

The police had put up barricades at several roads leading to Swasthya Bhavan, which the ABVP activists tried to break through, a senior officer said.

"We only seek the resignation of the chief minister. The incident which happened at the hospital is unimaginable," a woman member of ABVP said.

The postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here on August 9.

The healthcare services were severely affected at state-run hospitals across West Bengal as the ceasework agitation by junior doctors to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a woman medic entered the 12th day on Tuesday.

The CBI has taken over the investigation into the alleged rape and murder of the doctor from Kolkata Police, following the order of the Calcutta High Court last week.

A civic volunteer was arrested for his alleged involvement in the crime.