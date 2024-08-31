Doctor's rape-murder: Athawale seeks strictest punishment of culprits

Kolkata, Aug 31 (PTI) Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Saturday demanded capital punishment for those involved in the alleged rape and murder of a doctor here and stressed on the need for stringent legislation to deal with such crimes.

Athawale, the minister of state for social justice and empowerment, also said that accused in such heinous crimes must undergo trial in fast-track courts.

"The death of the woman doctor is a painful incident. Presently, CBI is investigating the incident. The culprit or culprits should be given the death penalty," Athawale told reporters here.

He said allegations have also surfaced against the former principal of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital where the body of the postgraduate trainee doctor was recovered earlier this month.

"All those involved in this shameful act should be brought to book," he said.

Former principal of the state-run medical college Sandip Ghosh has been questioned by the central agency in connection with the incident.

The postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered on the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital premises on August 9, and a civic volunteer had been arrested by the Kolkata Police.

The Calcutta High Court handed over the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation on August 13.

Stating that such horrendous crimes are taking place in some parts of the country every now and then, Athawale said two kindergarten students had allegedly been sexually assaulted at Badlapur in Maharashtra recently.

"There is a need for stringent legislation to deal with these abhorrent incidents, and the accused should be tried in fast-track courts. The timeline for conviction should be between six months to one year", he said.

The death of the doctor has evoked widespread protests across the length and breadth of the country with various sections of the society hitting the streets demanding justice. PTI DC BDC