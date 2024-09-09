Doctor's rape-murder: BJP's youth wing stages protest outside Kolkata Police's DC North office

Kolkata, Sep 9 (PTI) BJP youth wing activists on Monday held a demonstration outside the office of the deputy commissioner of the Kolkata Police north division, demanding justice for a doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at a hospital here last month.

Hundreds of BJP Yuva Morcha North Kolkata unit workers marched towards the office of the DC, North.

The activists led by BJP leader Sajal Ghosh demanded the removal of Deputy Commissioner (North) Abhishek Gupta, under whose jurisdiction the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital falls, and Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal.

The police had put up barricades outside the office of the DC North and tried to stop the BJP Yuva Morcha workers.

As they were stopped from entering the office of DC North, the BJP youth wing activists staged a sit-in outside his office.

"The police personnel have turned into cadres of the Trinamool Congress. The DC and the Kolkata police commissioner are both responsible for covering up the case. They should immediately resign,” Ghosh said.

The body of the woman doctor was recovered from the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

The postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty in the health facility. The incident triggered a nationwide protest. PTI PNT BDC