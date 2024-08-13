Kolkata doctor's rape-murder: Cal HC asks Bengal govt to produce case diary at 1 pm

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the West Bengal government to produce before it at 1 pm the case diary of the investigation into the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here.

The parents of the postgraduate trainee had moved the HC, seeking a court-monitored investigation in the case.

A number of other PILs were also filed that sought a CBI probe into it.

Hearing the petitions, a division bench presided by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam observed that "something is missing" in the probe, and asked whether the then principal of the medical college, Sandip Ghosh’s statement was recorded, to which the state lawyer answered in the negative.

Questioning how the principal of RG Kar hospital, who submitted his resignation, was reinstated as principal of Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital within hours, the bench, also comprising Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, asked his counsel to produce both the resignation letter and the subsequent appointment letter when the matter will be taken up for hearing at 1 pm.

The body of the woman postgraduate trainee, who was allegedly raped and murdered inside a seminar hall of the RG Kar hospital, was found on Friday morning. A civic volunteer was arrested in this connection on Saturday.