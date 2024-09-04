Doctor's rape-murder: Congress activists demonstrate before CBI office in Kolkata

Kolkata, Sep 4 (PTI) A section of Congress workers on Wednesday held a demonstration in front of the CBI office here, demanding that the ongoing probe by the central agency into the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor be expedited.

They blocked the AJC Bose road in the southern part of the city for a brief period and burnt tyres as part of their protest.

The agitating Congress activists led by senior party leader Santosh Pathak also threatened to intensify the protest if the probe is delayed and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) fails to arrest all those involved in the heinous crime.

"There is a tacit understanding between the ruling TMC in West Bengal and the BJP. If the TMC tries to derail the probe, we will not sit idle," Pathak said.

West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee's office-bearer and its spokesperson Soumya Aich Roy, however, said the party had not supported the protest before the CBI office as the central agency has been investigating the case under judicial supervision.

Another Congress leader said the Burrabazar unit of the party had called for the demonstration before the CBI office.

The body of the postgraduate trainee doctor was recovered from the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, and a civic volunteer was arrested the next day in connection with the rape and murder of the medic.

The incident has triggered nationwide outrage.

The CBI is probing the matter upon the direction of the Calcutta High Court. PTI SUS BDC