Doctor's rape-murder: Trinamool Congress urges CBI to expedite probe

Kolkata, Aug 19 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress on Monday demanded that the CBI expedite its probe into the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh told reporters that although the investigation by Kolkata Police was progressing well until the probe was transferred to the CBI by the Calcutta High Court on August 13, it is now the responsibility of the central agency to achieve an early breakthrough.

He underscored that the Trinamool Congress is resolutely demanding death penalty for the culprits and is calling for an immediate resolution to the case.

"Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said if necessary, the probe would be handed over to the CBI. Kolkata Police made an arrest within 12 hours of starting the investigation. The CM only sought time until last Sunday, but the probe was handed to the CBI before that," Ghosh said.

He added, "Now justice must be delivered by the CBI. The central agency should provide all information in its case diary when the accused are presented in court on August 23 after serving 14 days in police custody." Ghosh said the party leadership, including Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, is deeply aware of public's sentiments. However, he accused the Left and BJP of attempting to politicise the incident by spreading rumours and fake videos through social media.

"Only one arrest has been made so far, and that was by Kolkata Police. The Left and BJP are trying to divert attention by demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee," he alleged.

The 31-year-old woman doctor was found dead on August 9 in the seminar room of the state-run hospital. PTI DC MNB