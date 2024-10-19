Doctors remove surgical scissor from abdomen of woman

Gangtok, Oct 19 (PTI) Doctors at STNM Hospital here removed a surgical scissor which was in the abdomen of a woman for 12 years, an official said on Saturday.

The scissor was left in the abdomen of the woman when she underwent an appendix operation at STNM Hospital 12 years ago, the official said.

Dr Suresh Madan Rai, Spokesperson of STNM Hospital said that a committee has been set up with officials of the Health department and doctors from STNM to investigate the case of scissor left in the abdomen of the woman during the appendix operation.

Even after the appendix operation, the woman had pain. Her family brought her to the STNM Hospital. In the X-ray, a surgical scissor was found in her abdomen.

The doctors on Thursday operated to remove the scissor from the abdomen of the woman, he said. PTI COR RG