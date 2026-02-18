Doctors restore vision of blind gynaecologist from Mumbai in ‘world-first’ procedure

Chennai, Feb 18 (PTI) Ophthalmologists at Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital restored the vision of a 44-year-old Mumbai gynaecologist who was blind in both eyes, performing what they described as a “world-first” procedure, officials said on Wednesday.

The patient regained functional vision in her left eye immediately after a single procedure that combined the advanced 5F-ISHF intraocular lens implantation technique with optical penetrating keratoplasty and structural reconstruction, according to a hospital press release.

Opticalpenetrating keratoplasty is a full-thickness corneal transplant that replaces a damaged cornea with healthy donor tissue to restore vision.

The patient had suffered from 10 years of progressive vision loss caused by severe glaucoma and multiple intraocular pathologies.

Despite undergoing several previous surgeries, her condition had not responded to treatment until the recent intervention.

Dr Soosan Jacob, Director and Chief of the Dr Agarwal’s Refractive and Cornea Foundation, who performed the surgery, said the immediate cause of vision loss was a malpositioned artificial lens in the left eye.

The faulty lens had been pressing against the iris and cornea, causing the anterior layers of the eye to fuse, she added.

The 5F-ISHF technique, developed by Dr Jacob, enables the secure placement of a new intraocular lens without stitches or large incisions by tucking the lens into the eye’s structure.

Dr Ashvin Agarwal, Chief Clinical Officer, said the complexity of the case required extensive reconstruction of the distorted ocular anatomy to provide a durable, long-term solution. PTI JR SSK