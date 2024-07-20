Doctors retrieve 77 needles from girl’s head in Odisha

Sambalpur (Odisha), Jul 20 (PTI) A day after doctors at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Odisha's Burla removed 70 needles from the skull of a sorcery victim, neurosurgeons retrieved another seven during a follow-up surgery on Saturday.

Director Bhabagrahi Rath said, "So far, 77 needles have been retrieved from the girl’s head in two surgeries. Fortunately, the needles have not caused any bone injuries, but there are soft tissue injuries on her head." The patient is under observation and will be checked for other issues for which she visited the sorcerer, Rath added.

He noted it is premature to assume the problems were psychological and emphasised the need for thorough diagnosis.

The girl, referred from Bolangir to VIMSAR due to pain and infection risk, is out of danger but will remain under post-operative care for about a week.

On Thursday, Reshma Behera (19) of Ichgaon under Sindhikela police limits in Bolangir was admitted to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital with severe headache, leading to a CT scan revealing multiple needles in her head.

Despite initial removal of eight needles, her condition did not improve, prompting her referral to VIMSAR, where 70 more needles were removed.

Reshma, frequently ill since her mother’s death four years ago, sought help from a sorcerer in 2021. The family discovered the needles' presence recently when Reshma complained of pain.

The quack has been arrested, and Kantabanji police are investigating if there were other victims subjected to needle piercing by the accused. PTI COR AAM AAM MNB