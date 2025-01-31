Doctors, sportspersons support PM Modi's clarion call to fight obesity, reduce oil consumption

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Doctors, sportspersons and people from different walks of life have supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call to fight obesity and reduce oil consumption.

During his recent address at the opening ceremony of the 38th National Games in Dehradun, Modi discussed how the problem of obesity is increasing rapidly in the country which is a matter of concern because it increases the risk of diseases like diabetes and those related to the heart.

Boxer Vijender Singh said the campaign launched by Modi regarding balanced diet, exercise and health is commendable.

"This initiative can greatly benefit many people, especially those suffering from diabetes or obesity. By making small changes to their eating habits and giving importance to exercise, people can make a significant impact on their health.

"I think this is highly praiseworthy, and we welcome this campaign by the Prime Minister. He has truly taken a step in the right direction," he said.

Actor Akshay Kumar shared on X a video of Modi's appeal along with a post in which he said, "How true!! I’ve been saying this for years now…love it that the PM himself has put it so aptly. Health hai toh sab kuchh hai. Obesity se fight karne ke sabse bade hathiyaar -- 1. Enough sleep 2. Fresh air and Sunlight 3. No processed food, less oil. Trust the good old desi ghee and most importantly… Move, move, move. Regular exercise will change your life. Trust me on this and get moving".

The World Health Organization (WHO)'s South-East Asia unit also said: "Prime Minister@narendramodi calls for regular physical activity and balanced nutritious #diet to address growing #obesity and related noncommunicable diseases like #diabetes, heart disease. #beatNCDs".

Gautam Khanna, CEO, PD Hinduja Hospital, called it a timely message on the importance of reducing obesity and associated risks.

"Health is our greatest asset," Khanna said.

Dr Shuchin Bajaj, Founder Director, Ujala Cygnus Healthcare Services said obesity is a serious challenge that we as a country have to fight immediately and together.

"Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that obesity is posing a huge threat to our country and his message is clear that it is a serious challenge which we as a country have to fight immediately and together.

"Obesity is not just about appearance. It brings with it many diseases. Heart disease, diabetes, kidney and liver diseases all are related to obesity," he said. PTI GJS RHL