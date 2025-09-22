Doctors, staff found absent from duty during surprise checks in Budaun hospitals to lose one-day pay

Budaun (UP), Sep 22 (PTI) As many as 131 doctors and staff members were found absent from duty during surprise inspections carried out in hospitals and health centres in Budaun district earlier this month, an official said on Monday.

Following this, District Magistrate (DM) Avneesh Rai has directed that one day's salary be deducted from their September pay, he said. According to the DM, surprise inspections were carried out at the district hospital, district women's hospital, and all the community and primary health centres at 9 am on September 3, in compliance with an order issued by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath via video conference on August 31.

The inspection teams, which comprised magistrates and senior officials, found that 131 doctors and employees were absent from duty.

These included four staff members at the Community Health Centre in Jagat, eight in Islamnagar, four in Kadar Chowk, two each in Binawar and Bisauli, 10 in Bilsi, two in Asafpur, six in Sahaswan, 22 in Dahgawan, five in Wazirganj, four in Kakarala, five in Saidpur, 23 at the Primary Health Centre in Myaun, and 34 at the district women's hospital, he said.

Accordingly, it was directed that one day's salary and honorarium of all the absent employees be deducted while processing the pay for September 2025, the DM added. PTI COR RUK RUK