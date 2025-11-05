Doctor's suicide: Kin meet Manoj Jarange, allege delay in formation of SIT by govt

Beed, Nov 5 (PTI) The family members of the woman doctor, who died by suicide in Satara district last month, on Wednesday met Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange in Jalna district and expressed frustration over the alleged delay in the formation of a Special Investigation Team.

Jarange had recently visited the doctor's village and assured them of full support to secure justice for the deceased woman.

During the meeting on Wednesday, Jarange called the Chief Minister's OSD.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had ordered the setting up of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the suicide of the doctor.

The doctor, hailing from Beed district, was found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan on October 23. In a suicide note written on her palm, she alleged that Sub-Inspector Gopal Badane raped her on multiple occasions, while Prashant Bankar, a software engineer, mentally harassed her. Both have been arrested.

The CM, who holds the Home portfolio, has directed the state Director General of Police to constitute the SIT under a woman IPS officer immediately, the official added. PTI COR NSK