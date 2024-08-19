Doctors take out march to Lalbazar over police notice to senior physicians

Kolkata, Aug 19 (PTI) Doctors took out a march on Monday to Kolkata Police headquarters from Medical College over a notice to two senior physicians in connection with their alleged public comments over the murder of a woman postgraduate trainee doctor.

Two senior doctors, including Kunal Sarkar and Subarna Goswami, were issued notices to appear before officers of the Kolkata Police Headquarters in Lalbazar.

The Joint Platform of Doctors, West Bengal, took out the rally from Medical College, Kolkata to the police headquarters at Lalbazar, about a kilometre away.

They said that the doctors, who were issued notices, will walk in the rally to Lalbazar to meet police officers.

Police put up barricades along the way to stop the march. PTI AMR RG