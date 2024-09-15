Doctors take out protest march demanding justice for RG Kar victim

Kolkata, Sep 15 (PTI) A day after their proposed talks with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to resolve the impasse over the RG Kar issue fell through, agitating junior doctors on Sunday took out a mega protest march in Salt Lake area demanding justice for the victim.

Holding placards with slogans such as 'Arji noi dabi kor' (don't request but demand), hundreds of agitators drenched in rain marched from Central Park to Swasthya Bhawan, the headquarters of the state health department, where they have been staging a sit-in for the last six days.

They also raised demands for the resignation of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, West Bengal health secretary and other officials.

"We have been waiting for the last 36 days and still there is no assurance. When will we get justice for our sister?" one of the junior doctors said while addressing participants of the march.

The proposed talks to resolve the impasse over the RG Kar issue fell through on Saturday with the agitating doctors, who had agreed to join the meeting with the West Bengal government after Banerjee's appeal, claiming that they were asked to leave the venue, the CM's Kalighat residence, "unceremoniously" despite relenting on their live-streaming demand.

Banerjee had on Saturday afternoon made a surprise visit to the protest site outside Swasthya Bhawan in Salt Lake and assured the doctors that she would look into their demands and take action if anyone was found guilty.

Junior doctors are on a 'cease work' stir for the 36th day demanding justice for the woman medic who was allegedly raped and murdered in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in north Kolkata. PTI SCH ACD