Doctors to hold silent protest at Rajiv Chowk for safety of fraternity

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) All Delhi-based Doctors' Associations (DAs) have called for a silent protest on Friday at Rajiv Chowk as part of their ongoing effort to demand justice and heightened safety measures for healthcare professionals following the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata.

The march will see participation from members of all Delhi RDA, including those from AIIMS, RML, Safdarjung, Maulana Azad Medical College, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Northern Railway Central Hospital and other affiliated institutions.

The official statement released by the members read “All Delhi RDAs have decided to suspend the strike and will instead continue with a silent protest on a common day each week until justice is served to the victim.” The demonstration is part of their ongoing effort to demand justice and heightened safety measures for healthcare professionals.

Along with the RDA association, the doctor association body FAIMA also announced a peaceful demonstration at Jantar Mantar on Saturday evening.

Earlier this month, resident doctors went on an indefinite strike on August 12 nationwide after the body of a trainee doctor was found on the premises of a state-run hospital in Kolkata on the morning of August 9.

Following the incident, doctors held the strike for 11 consecutive days, during which all elective services, wards, and OPDs were suspended.

However, after the Supreme Court hearing last Thursday, the doctors called off their strike, stating, "We are resuming duties following the Supreme Court's appeal, assurances, and intervention in the RG Kar incident and the safety of doctors. We commend the court's action and call for adherence to its directives." PTI NSM HIG